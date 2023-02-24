Gabelli Funds LLC Has $90.24 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,519,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $90,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

