Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $58,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $804,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,935,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,369,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,285 shares of company stock valued at $84,187,803. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $143.97 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $171.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

