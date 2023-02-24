Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $64,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $91.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

