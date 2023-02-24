Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AES comprises approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $84,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

