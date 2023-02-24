Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $841.16 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

