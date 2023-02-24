Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $109,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

