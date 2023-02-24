Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $55,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $193.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.04.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

