Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $52,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IEX opened at $225.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

