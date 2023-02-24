Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 300 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $94,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $176.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Diageo

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.05) to GBX 2,750 ($33.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

