Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 34,600 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $62,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROL opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

