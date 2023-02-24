Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

