Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $58,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.