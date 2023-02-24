Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $138,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

