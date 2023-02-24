Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eversource Energy makes up about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $78.04 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

