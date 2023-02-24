Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 40,300 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $69,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.82 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

