Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 42,525 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,543,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $98,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.