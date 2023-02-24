Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $149,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

