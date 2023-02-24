Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $116,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $195.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

