Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.