Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

