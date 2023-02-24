GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,247,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $106,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GATX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,210,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GATX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in GATX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.