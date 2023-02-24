Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $39.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

