Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gladstone Land traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 225715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 3.9 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $606.21 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.90%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

