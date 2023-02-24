Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $50.43, but opened at $47.58. Glaukos shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 199,901 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $72,590,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Down 3.1 %

About Glaukos

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

