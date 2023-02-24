Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 410.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

