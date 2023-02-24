Globus Medical, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Globus Medical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,581,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

