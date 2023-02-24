Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

