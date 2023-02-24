Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Down 0.6%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.42. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.66.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
