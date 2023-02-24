GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
