GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

