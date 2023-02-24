Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $67,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,352 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 12.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 882,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.3 %

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.