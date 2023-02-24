Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Critical Comparison

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Gravitas Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 5.51 $13.09 million $0.79 28.23 Gravitas Education $170.73 million 0.10 $6.79 million $4.60 2.73

Analyst Ratings

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gravitas Education. Gravitas Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Gravitas Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru currently has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vitru shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 10.40% 13.66% 5.22% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vitru beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

