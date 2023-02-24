Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as high as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 33416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIP. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

