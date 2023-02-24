Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Critical Analysis

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -2.32% -80.00% -25.75% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 615.60%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Risk & Volatility

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.33 -$81.07 million ($0.06) -15.00 Grove Collaborative $334.76 million 0.24 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

