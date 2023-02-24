GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading 15.5% Higher

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) traded up 15.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 32,154,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 9,966,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

GSTechnologies Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.09.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

