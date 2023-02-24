Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($202.13) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($214.36) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($196.81) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($185.11) to €184.00 ($195.74) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.