Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HRMY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

