Hayden Brown Sells 20,934 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 19th, Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Amundi grew its stake in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 977.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

