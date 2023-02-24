HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

ARQQ stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

