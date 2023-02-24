HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
ARQQ stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
