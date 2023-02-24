HC Wainwright Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

