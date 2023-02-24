Head to Head Analysis: Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bancolombia 0 2 6 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 67.04%. Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 59.13%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Bancolombia.

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Bancolombia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $3.65 billion 0.14 -$13.47 million N/A N/A Bancolombia $5.87 billion N/A $1.23 billion $6.69 3.87

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 23.23% 17.14% 1.93%

Summary

Bancolombia beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.