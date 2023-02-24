Head to Head Analysis: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.17 $113.52 million ($1.23) -1.67 Sentage $2.26 million 2.54 -$1.09 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -10.45% -24.85% -3.46% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares loanDepot and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for loanDepot and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 0 0 1.86 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.00%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

loanDepot has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

loanDepot beats Sentage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

