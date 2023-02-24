Head to Head Comparison: GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) vs. Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.88 $1.92 billion N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A N/A -$17.20 million ($3.24) -1.05

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Check-Cap 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Check-Cap.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A -41.95% -38.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Check-Cap on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.