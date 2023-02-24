Head to Head Contrast: Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47% Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Retractable Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 226.80 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Retractable Technologies $141.60 million 0.45 $56.06 million $0.88 2.18

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

