Head-To-Head Contrast: Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) and Its Peers

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mapletree Logistics Trust to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 145.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 14.33% -80.26% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 2318 12038 13416 309 2.42

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Mapletree Logistics Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mapletree Logistics Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A 10.42 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors $873.61 million $147.33 million 15.38

Mapletree Logistics Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust. Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mapletree Logistics Trust competitors beat Mapletree Logistics Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

