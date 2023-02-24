HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.