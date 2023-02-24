Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $112.86 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading

