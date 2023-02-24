Highland Capital Management LLC Has $24.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,860.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,462 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 231,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 222,447 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,280.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,261,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,964 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,978.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,739,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,895.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 609,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 578,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.