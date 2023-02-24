HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.84. 1,368,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.