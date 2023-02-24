Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 2,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Featured Articles

