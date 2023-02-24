Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Huabao International Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Huabao International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.