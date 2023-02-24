Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.13) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.